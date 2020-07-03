COVID-19: Police uphold humanity

Police Super Md Akbar Ali Munshi



The dedicated humanitarian services rendered by police members during the COVID-19 pandemic in Netrokona district have earned profuse praises brightening the image of the force.Members of district police have been relentlessly working to reach foods to the distressed people, arrange the funerals of people who die of coronavirus infection.







Even they assisted the local farmers to harvest Boro paddy. When relatives of corona-infected people leave them fearing infection, police members come forward to arrange their treatment. To do the risky job, one police member died with corona-like symptoms and 41 have infected with the deadly virus till July 2. Twenty eight infected police members have already recovered and come back to their services.







The rest have been undergoing treatment in isolation. Police Super Md Akbar Ali Munshi has been leading the humanitarian activities of police in Netrokona during the COVID-19 pandemic. After 60 members including children of 17 families came back to their homes in Khaliajuri from Dhaka on April 28, they were quarantined in hygienic condition in remote haor area. As a result, many of the quarantined people got sick.







Being informed, SP Akbar Ali Munshi arranged quarantines in their respective homes providing necessary foods. Some 120 people from transgender community in Madan upazila got food items from SP Akbar Ali Munshi. Besides, foods were distributed among 1,250 distressed families in all upazilas of the district from salaries and ration of police members.





SP Akbar Ali Munshi said, "We always serve people. Beyond our assigned job of maintaining law and order, standing beside people during any disaster is our motto of life." Police members have relentlessly working to raise awareness among people about the coronavirus, he added.









---Netrokona



