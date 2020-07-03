BARI Arranges training on bio pesticides uses

BARI Director General Dr Nazirul Islam addressing at day-long trainers training workshop on biopesticide in Gazipur on Thursday. -AA



The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a day-long trainers training workshop for the imams' of different mosques titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables' at the BARI seminar room today (Tuesday, 02 July 2020).







A total 35 Imams' of different mosques of Gazipur were participated at the training workshop. The programme is arranged with the fund of 'development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf project'.





BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest while Chief Scientific Officer & Head of Entomology Division and Project Director Dr. Debashish Sarker presided over the function.







Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Support & Services) Mr. Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh were present as special guests. Principal Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Nirmal Kumar Dutta gave the welcome address while Senior Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman Sarker conducted the function.







In his speech as chief guest, BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam said, Imams' are the leader of our society. Peoples of our society try to abide by them. Excessive use of pesticides in crops can pose a threat to public health.





So we don't want to eat pesticide poison anymore. That's why we need to use bio pesticides by which we can assure safety of our next generation and ourselves. And I think Imams' are the right persons to spread this message among the people.









