Sonali Bank donates disinfection chamber to DMCH

Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Md Zahidul Haque handing over disinfection Chamber to the director of DMCH Bigredier General AKM Nasir Uddin at his office on Thursday. -AA



Sonali Bank Limited donates disinfection chamber to protect the doctors and health workers in the pandamic of COVID-19 to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) under it's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Zahidul Haque handed over disinfection Chamber to the director of DMCH Bigredier General AKM Nasir Uddin at his office on Thursday.







Professor Dr ABM Toufique Hasan, Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department, (BUET), Sonali Bank Company Secretary Md Touhidul Islam, Deputy General Manager Md Ali Ashraf and senior officials of DMCH were also present on the occasion.







Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Eleven Students of '97 batch develpoed and designed this disinfection chamber as the name of "Safe 2 DOFF", in the leading of Professor Dr ABM Toufique Hasan which is only for doctors and health workers.

Leave Your Comments