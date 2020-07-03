Green Delta Insurance declares 20pc dividend

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited Chairman Abdul Hafiz Chowdhury addressing the 34th Annual General Meeting through online conferencing on Tuesday. Board of directors along with shareholders also attended the conference. -AA



Green Delta Insurance Company Limited has declared 20 percent dividend (5 percent stock dividend and 15 percent cash dividend) for its shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019.





The announcement was made at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company, held at Tuesday through online conferencing and broadcasting platform. This is the first time in insurance sector that any organization has held its AGM through online platform. The meeting was attended by sponsors, directors and shareholders and was presided over by Abdul Hafiz Chowdhury, Chairman of the company.





The Chairman expressed his appreciation towards the shareholders of the company for their continuous support and cooperation towards the growth of the company and congratulated and thanked the members of Green Delta family who have invested their apt and sincerest efforts in ensuring the uninterrupted customer service and business operation by redesigning the work culture that accommodates work from home and maintains social distancing.







Chartered Insurer, MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance Farzanah Chowdhury thanked all the shareholders for helping Green Delta Insurance march ahead in the industry and secure the top position since its inception and expressed her gratitude towards her team that relentlessly pursued excellence even during present dire situation.





Besides expressing her high hopes about the future of the company riding on a diverse service portfolio featuring comprehensive digitalized solution, automated customer service, insurtech etc. Farzanah Chowdhury also promised to drive continuous innovation and best in class service to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth of the company.





Advisor and Founding Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Nasir A. Choudhury, also addressed to the shareholders and expressed his gratitude for their continued support.





A good number of shareholders spoke in the online AGM and highly appreciated the board of directors and management of Green Delta Insurance for their outstanding performance, strong corporate governance, declaration of attractive dividend and publishing an extensively informative annual report for the year of 2019.





