Chinese aggression in South Asia protested



Barishal chapter of Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) organized a protest rally on Thursday in front of Ashwani Kumar Hall in Barishal.More than one hundred people of different sections participated in the program. It was presided over by Mujibur Rahaman Khoka, a prominent social leader of that area.





The meeting was addressed by freedom fighter Amar Kumar Pushilal, organizer Suranjit Datta Litu, student leader Tanjil Ahmed and others. They remarked that India is the tested friend of Bangladesh and China is the aggressor in South Asia and South East Asia. A similar protest meeting was organized by the Natore chapter of BCCC on July 01 where more than one hundred people participated.

