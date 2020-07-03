Myanmar Armed forces chief alleges 'strong forces' behind terrorism in country

Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing



Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has called for international cooperation in fighting terrorism and claimed that terrorist groups exist because of the "strong forces that support them". While he did not name forces but observers indicated that he referred to Chinese support for some insurgent groups in Myanmar.





The remarks from the Myanmar Armed forces head was made while he was in Russia to attend the 75th anniversary of the country's Victory Day. Myanmar armed forces maintain close links with Russian armed forces and purchases equipment from Russia.





During the visit Gen Min Aung Hlaing held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on how to promote ties between their countries' armed forces, border security and counter-insurgency operations along the border.





When asked by Russian state-run ZVEZDA News Agency about terrorism in Myanmar, the military chief said, "A country may be able to suppress terrorist organizations on its soil. But in cases when there are strong forces behind that terrorist organization, the country alone may not be able to handle it."





The senior general stressed the need for cooperation between partners and countries that oppose terrorism, saying that it is otherwise difficult to combat terrorist organizations. The comments made on the Russian territory were significant.





By terrorist organizations, the military chief was referring to the Arakan Army (AA) and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), Myanmar military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun later clarified, reported The Irrawaddy, Myanmar's leading English Daily.





When asked by ZVEZDA about the Myanmar military's plan to fight ARSA, the military chief said, "We have to cut off factors that contribute to their existence. We have to make sure they can't get recruits, weapons, funds or popular support by exposing their true colors. It requires wide-ranging approaches."





The Myanmar military has excluded Rakhine State, where the AA and ARSA are active, from unilateral countrywide ceasefires, which it has declared on multiple occasions to facilitate peace talks with ethnic armed organizations.The Myanmar government has termed both groups as terrorist organizations.





It is noteworthy that the AA has not disrupted any Chinese development projects in Myanmar, but has always disrupted the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project across the Mizoram border.





Most of the weapons currently used by the AA came from China. They were smuggled with Thai vessels, according to sources.The spokesman once told The Irrawaddy that the AA possesses modern equipment that can trigger landmines via mobile phones, walkie-talkies, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.





