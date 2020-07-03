'BNP MPs insult House by tearing up budget copies'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the BNP lawmakers have insulted the parliament by tearing up the copies of approved budget for fiscal 2020-21. "The BNP lawmakers tear up the copies of the budget in the name of rejecting it, which is a contempt of parliament," he said.





Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was addressing a virtual press briefing on post-budget reaction from his official residence here. He said the BNP lawmakers damaged the copies of budget publicly in front of the House, which was tantamount to breaking their oath as a lawmaker.





"We condemned their act. In the ongoing crisis period of the nation, they (BNP lawmakers) did not show responsible attitude. They wanted tohalt the passage of the budget in parliament," he said.





"They wanted to see a state without a national budget…we have created a ray of hope among people, which was an urgent in the ongoing pandemic situation," he added.Quader said Awami League contributed to all the achievements of the Bangalee nation.





Under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, Awami League not only brought political independence for Bangladesh but also are doing everything possible atnational, regional and international levels to make the country's independence meaningful.





The AL general secretary said the country's economic and political freedom was achieved through a long struggle under the leadership of Awami League.When Awami League, the symbol of independence and freedom, remains in power, Bangladesh advances fast, he added.





Qauder said the budget for fiscal 2020-21 is a realistic document of creating more opportunities to diversify the country's economy and turn the coronavirus pandemic into a new possibility.Keeping the balance between the lives and livelihoods, the budget was the time-befitting thoughts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the country forward, he said.







