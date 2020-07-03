State Minister Zahid Faruk infected with Covid-19



State Minister for Water Resources Ministry Zahid Faruk has been infected with coronavirus.Asif Ahmed, Public Relations Officer of Water Resources Ministry, confirmed it on Thursday. Zahid Faruk, also lawmaker from Barishal-5 constituency, has been taking treatment in isolation from his home in the capital, Asif Ahmed said.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Thursday recorded the highest-ever spike in coronavirus cases in a single day as 4,019 more people were diagnosed with the virus in 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 1,926 as 38 more people passed away from the virus during the period.



