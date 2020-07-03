Record in foreign currency reserve and remittance



Remittances of 1.833 billion US dollars came into Bangladesh in June of 2020-2021 fiscal year which is highest of its kind in the country's history in monthly terms.At the same time foreign currencies reserve has touched 36.016 billion US dollars which is highest in the country's history on 30 June 2020. It was 32.716 billion US dollars on 30 June 2019.







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has expressed gratitude to the firm leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this achievement. He also admired others who worked hard for this purpose. Remittance inflow has played a big role in elevating foreign currencies reserve.





2% incentive has highly encouraged expatriate Bangladeshis to send higher figures of remittances to their home country.Some policies of Bangladesh Bank also played conducive roles in this regard.





In recent times economic functionalities have slowed down due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. As a result the demand for petroleum has decreased inside the country. For this reason the import expenditure of petroleum and LNG has dropped.







