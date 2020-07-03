Dhaka seeks UN's partnership to address Covid-19 impacts

A five-member UN country team led by its Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo called on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday. -Collected



Bangladesh has called upon the United Nations (UN) to come forward with substantial support to address the impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.





Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen made the call while a five-member UN country team led by its Resident Co-ordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo called on him at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday.





Momen expressed hope that considering the large size of the population, Bangladesh should get a substantial allocation from the UN's response and recovery fund.





Fearing negative impacts of the pandemic in RMG and expatriate employment, the two lifelines of Bangladesh's economy, the Foreign Minister expressed concern about the returnee migrant workers and sought UN's support for re-skilling, re-employment and re-integration of them.







Momen thanked the UN agencies for their continued support on the Rohingya issue. However, he also expressed deep concern that there was no progress in repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.





The Foreign Minister called upon the UN to work with Myanmar more constructively under the framework of the existing tripartite mechanism.He said the ongoing violence and military crackdown and ensuing instability in the Rakhine province are forcing people to flee and take perilous journeys by the land and sea in search for safety and security.







