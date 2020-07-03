Anne reveals Nolan doesn't allow chairs on his sets



Actress Anne Hathaway says Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on his sets as he feels that "if they're sitting they're not working." Hathaway was seen as Batman's nemesis 'Catwoman' in Nolan's 2012 movie, 'The Dark Knight Rises'.





In an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, Hathaway talked with actor Hugh Jackman about the conversations she had with Nolan before starting her work as 'Catwoman'. Jackman worked with Nolan in 2006's magician drama 'The Prestige', reports variety.com.





