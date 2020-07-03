Corona pandemic hunkering down Aamir's home



Aamir Khan is one of the Bollywood celebrities who came out with an official statement on his social media, disclosing that his staff has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus.







Actor Aamir Khan released an official statement on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff has tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility."





Sara sizzles in Feminaphotoshoot Sara Ali Khan always made a lot of heads turn with her outlandish ensemble and know well how to become the talk of the town.





Recently, Femina Magazine shared classic pictures of Sara from her photoshoot on social media, in which we can see her in beautiful designer attires. In the Femina Talks, the actress shared her memories with father, Saif Ali Khan, and remembered how she bonded with him over the years.





Leave Your Comments