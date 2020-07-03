Alia Bhatt wants to explore



Actress Alia Bhatt is looking forward to making her digital debut with the premiere of her film 'Sadak 2', and says she is open to the idea of diving deep into the streaming platform. She even shared the genre on her wish list: An investigative limited TV show.





"Actors not only in the West but over here also are working directly on the OTT. (Web) has created a huge opportunity for actors to showcase their talent," she said while using the recent success of web series like Sushmita Sen-starrer web series 'Aarya' and 'Special Ops' series to support her point.Alia Bhatt added, "If I'm offered something that I connect with, I would love to do an investigative type limited TV show. It would be quite interesting."





Alia's 'Sadak 2' is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital platform.The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades, and is a sequel of the 1991 hit 'Sadak', which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.





Without revealing much about the plot, the actress said that 'Sadak 2' is not a recreation. "The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected," Alia said.





'Sadak 2' also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.The actress said that working on the film was a homecoming in its true sense. "That the whole family is coming to make a film together. That emotion is of another level altogether… I always wanted to be posturized in a song from the Bhatt camp, which has been famous for its music," she added.

Leave Your Comments