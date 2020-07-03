22-day art exhibition 'Celebrating Nature' by Galleri Kaya

Two artworks from the exhibition. - Collected



Leading artists are celebrating nature at a group show under way at Galleri Kaya in Dhaka's Uttara. The 22-day exhibition, titled 'Celebrating Nature', has been organized by Galleri Kaya. It is featuring a total of 120 artworks created using mediums like acrylic, oil, watercolor, ink, charcoal, pastel and others.







The exhibition, which commenced on Friday, is featuring works by nineteen artists, namely Abdullah Al Bashir, Ahmed Shamsuddoha, Aloptogin Tushar, Anisuzzaman, Ashraful Hasan, AzmeerHossain, Chandra Shekhar Dey, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Jamal Ahmed, Kamaluddin, Mohammad Iqbal, MongMongSho, Ranjit Das, Ruhul Amin Tarek, ShahanoorMamun, Sheikh AfzalHossain, ShohagParvez, SumonWahed and TarunGhosh.





The artworks portray scenic beauty of rural Bengal, Sunderbans, flowers, snow covered mountains, rivers, diverse seasons, birds, life in the Chattogram hill tracts, everyday life of fishermen and others.





To mention a few works, Hamiduzzaman Khan's acrylic painting titled 'Autumn on the lake' portrays a beautiful lake surrounded by mountains covered with thick forest. Jamal Ahmed's acrylic painting titled 'Lost Love' depicts two birds standing on a sea beach.Kamaluddin'swatercolor painting titled 'River Bank-1' portrays boats moored on a river bank while the background shows green trees and blue sky.





Ranjit Das's water color painting titled 'Feeling-1' depicts a woman with long hair clad in yellow sari. Sheikh Afzal Hossain's watercolor painting titled 'Village Road' gives a glimpse into a village road with trees on both sides.





ShohagParvez's acrylic painting titled 'Anchorage' highlights life of fishermen. The artist has drawn two fishing boats in rough sea. Rajen Gain, exhibition coordinator at Galleri Kaya, said, 'We are strictly following health directives at the gallery.







All the artworks are available for sale at the exhibition. We are inviting all to visit the event.'The exhibition has been sponsored by ADN Group. It will remain open till July 17.







