Prosuna waits for 3 films to get release

Popular model-actress of present timeis Prosun Azad. The Lux star is spending her days at home in this coronavirus crisis. However, she said that she was ill for the last two months and is currently doing well.How she is spending her time at home? In response she said, "I used to do painting at home at the beginning of Corona. I used to see my favorite films. But for the last two months I have been sick.







I was in Narsingdi with my father. I came to Dhaka a few days back. Meanwhile, I already have a habit of staying at home. I don't go out much unless it is for work. So I have no problem staying at home."







After the lockdown, shooting of TV dramas and films has already started. When will Prosun return to shooting? In this context, she said, "Now there is no plan to shoot. Let the situation get better. Also I have three films waiting to be released. I will think about new work after releasing these. The films awaiting release are NurulAlamAtik's 'ManusherBagan', Rashid Palash's 'Padmapuran' and NishithSurja's 'PaeraChithi'.







He said that the actress has played an important role in every film. Prosun made her film debut in 2014 with Shafiqul Islam Khan's 'AchenaHridoy'. She later starred in 'SarbanashaYaba' and 'Musafir'.







For the last few years, the film industry has not been doing much business. Many people comment that the audience does not go to the cinema. Regarding this she said, "The whole world is digital now. We have to walk that path too. Films will have to be released on various digital platforms."





Although she is vocal in films, this actress is not on the small screen. But is Prosun saying goodbye to the small screen? In his comment, she said, "I did not bid bye to the small screen. You have to be slim to work on the small screen which is not possible for me. So no work is being done on the small screen at this time."







