

During the COVID-19 pandemic, country's leading music artistes enthralled audience through their live musical performances at a virtual program organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Wednesday, reports UNB.





The event, titled 'Art Against Corona' was streamed live on BSA's official Facebook page at 5 pm as part of the academy's stream of live events for the past couple of days.Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of BSA gave the welcome speech at the event, which was anchored by renowned news presenter Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui and co-ordinated by BSA Public Relation Officer Hasan Mahmud.





Featuring a plethora of celebrated music artists of the country, the event was joined by noted 'Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra' singer Bulbul Mahalanobish, popular singer Agoon, music composer-singer BappaMazumder, Imran Mahmudul, Porshi, SuchitraSuchi, child artist Marissa, musician Ashok Kumar Sarker and special addition to the program, Lebanese singer Tara Maalouf.





"In these unprecedented times, we all have been suffering from the socio-economic havoc the coronavirus pandemic has created for us. Culture has always been our strength as a nation and we must continue our passion. This virus will eventually disappear, but till that we need to remain hopeful and strong. This special event is part of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's virtual cultural programs to honor and provide a platform to all our talented artists and connect them with the audience in this challenging period," said Liaquat Ali Lucky.





Lucky welcomed Lebanese singer Tara Maalouf at the live program who thanked BSA and the audience for the opportunity. Covering two popular Bengali songs - 'ShonoEktiMujibor' and 'Orey Neel Doriya', along with a spiritual Lebanese song - Tara reminisced about her past performances before Bangladeshi audiences and also the entertaining performance of Bangladeshi artists such as Agoon who grooved the audiences at Lebanon in the past.





Popular music artist BappaMazumdar said, "Ever since the pandemic began, artists like us who have been heavily relying on live musical events are passing extremely hard times, as we all are being forced to be in home-quarantine with no concerts or live programs. I think it is a good opportunity to focus on how we can showcase this type of events with better quality, and I personally thank BSA for arranging this program and all the participating artists for joining in this wonderful venture."







The singers then enthralled the audience rendering several popular Bangla songs. Bulbul Mahalanobish performed 'Valobashi EktiShei Naam, Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman' as a tribute to the Father of the Nation and 'AmaroDesher o Matir o Gondhe', a song she called a universal ode from every patriot to their individual countries.





Among others, Bappa performed his evergreen song 'Joler Daamey Kinechhi', Agoon performed 'Prithibite Shukh Bole Jodi Kichhu Theke Thake', Porshi sang 'Vromor Koiyo Giya', Suchi performed 'GaanNoy, Jibon Kahini', 'Dukhho Amar Bashor Raater Palongkotributing the legendary singers Runa Laila and Sabina Yasmin and child artist Marissa sang 'Jodi Tor Daak Shune Keu Na Ashe' & 'Esho Malobika'.BSA started this live initiative since the World Music Day on June 21, its Public Relation Officer Hasan Mahmud told UNB.

