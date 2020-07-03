New Zealand batting coach Fulton steps down

New Zealand batting coach Peter Fulton



New Zealand batting coach Peter Fulton is stepping down from the role and taking the head coach's job at first class side Canterbury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.





The former international batsman only succeeded Craig McMillan as the national team's batting coach last year, but felt the chance to take over Canterbury was too good an opportunity to turn down. "





The Canterbury role appealed to me in terms of my aspirations to be a head coach and further my development in the game," Fulton said in a NZC. "The chance to spend more time at home with my young family and coach my home province were also motivating factors in applying for the job."





Fulton travelled with the New Zealand team to Sri Lanka and Australia and worked on home tours against England and India. He begins his job with Canterbury on Aug. 1.









---Reuters, Wellington

