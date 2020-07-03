Sports Minister congratulates sports journalists

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP. -Collected



The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP congratulated all the sports journalists of the country on the World Sports Journalist Day on Thursday.







"The role and importance of sports journalism in the modern world is immense. Sports journalists and sports writers are the eyes of the stadium, the voices of people and the voices.





Sports journalism and sports arenas are intimately involved. One cannot think of the other without it. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the sports journalists of the country on the World Sports Journalists 'Day."





the Minister of State for Sports said in a congratulatory message. Noting that sports journalists will continue their efforts to uplift the country's sports through sports journalism, the state sports minister said, "Even during this time of disaster, sports journalists are carrying out their responsibilities at the risk of their lives by maintaining their highest professionalism."







Several journalists have already died in the line of duty. I pray for the forgiveness of their disembodied souls. At the same time, I wish those who are sick with coronavirus a speedy recovery. '





Recalling the continuous unique contribution of sports journalists in the development of sports in independent Bangladesh, the State Minister for Sports said, "Sports journalists in Bangladesh are now roaming beyond the country's borders."





They are working as ambassadors of the country's sports arena to the outside world. I am deeply grateful to all the sports journalists in the country. '





I wish them all the best. Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), a member of AIPS, an international organization of sports journalists, conducts various programs on this day every year. This time the organization did not have any program due to coronavirus.





