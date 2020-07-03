Coronavirus: Death toll nears 2,000 in Bangladesh, 3,114 new cases









Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 1,56, 391 on Friday as the health authorities detected 3114 new cases in a span of 24 hours.





Forty-two more patients died from the deadly disease , raising the death toll to 1968.





Besides, 1606 more people made recovery during the same period.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





The daily infection rate for Friday was recorded at 21.26 percent, she said adding ,” In the last 24 hours, 63 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,650 samples. So far, 8,17,347 tests have been carried out.”









Dr Nasima noted that against the number of total tests since March 8 the infection rate is 19.13 percent in the country.





Across the country 1,606 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 68,048 people have recovered from the disease.





Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 43.51 percent and the mortality rate is 1.26 percent in the country.





Among the new deceased, 32 were male and 10 were female, she said.













“Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 11 and 20 years, three were aged between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, five between 41 and 50, 11 between 51 and 60, 11 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and three more between 81 and 90 years,” she said.





Dr Nasima presented the number of deaths in each age group since March 11.





According to DGHS data, 12 of the total deceased were aged below 10 years, 23 were aged between 11 and 20 years, 70 between 21 and 30, 147 between 31 and 40, 290 between 41 and 50, 571 between 51 and 60, and 855 people were aged above 60 years.





In the last 24 hours, 18 patients died in Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram division, three in Khulna division, three in Rajshahi division, four in Rangpur division, three in Sylhet division and another died in Barishal division.





“Thirty-one people died at hospitals across the country while 11 others died at homes,” Dr Nasima added.





New 578 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the country's hospitals in the last 24 hours and 677 recovered patients were released during the same period.





Dr Nasima noted that additional 10 ICU beds have been set up at 300-bed Hospital in Khanpur, Narayanganj.





Another 877 people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 687 were released and currently, 15,947 people are in isolation.





During the same period, another 2,714 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 2,766 were released. At present 63,556 people are quarantined across the country.

Leave Your Comments