Senior journalist Faruk Quazi passes away









Faruk Quazi, a veteran journalist and PM's former deputy press secretary, passed away at his residence on Friday. He was 71.





Faruk, also former Chief of Correspondents of United News of Bangladesh, breathed his last in his sleep around 8am at his Elephant Road residence, his daughter Arshi Quazi told UNB.





Faruk, former President of Law Reporters' Forum (LRF), left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





Faruk Quazi, also former Press Minister of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, served as a senior journalist in many organisations, including state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).





He was laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur around 2:30pm after his namaz-e-janaza at Kataban mosque in the city after Jum'a prayer, his daughter Arshi told UNB.





He was born on January 17, 1949 at Thanapara in Kushtia district.





Renowned actor Quazi Rashidul Huq Pasha, also a journalist, is the elder brother of Faruk Quazi.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at his death.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, and Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday expressed deep shock at the demise of the senior journalist.





They also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





In his message, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, “Faruk Quazi was a skilled, experienced and fearless journalist. He left his mark of skills and experience by working in several news organisations, including Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, UNB and Observer. The void created with his death in the field of journalism is not easy to fill.”





Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) also expressed profound shock at the death of Faruk Quazi.





Meanwhile, Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin in a condolence message said the departure of journalist Faruk Quazi is an irreplaceable loss to the journalist community.





Meanwhile, State Minister and Deputy Minister for Water Resource Ministry Zahid Faruk and AKM Enamul Haque Shamim respectively, State Minister for Cultural Affairs Ministry KM Khalid, Khulna Divisional Journalists’ Forum President Rahul Raha and General Secretary Mursalin Nomani also mourned the death of Faruk Quazi.

Leave Your Comments