Coronavirus: 11,302 policemen infected









A total of 11,302 members of Bangladesh Police were infected with Covid-19 across the country until Friday morning.





Among the total cases, 7,327 policemen have made full recovery so far, said sources at the Police Headquarters.





Most of the recovered policemen joined their respective duty stations, the sources added.





The sources also informed that 44 cops have so far died of Covid-19.





Among the total infections, 2,318 policemen are attached to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone till the date, said the sources.









The sources also informed that 12,026 policemen were sent in quarantine while 4,673 cops have been undergoing treatment in isolations.





Bangladesh on Friday reported 3,114 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in 24 hours until Friday morning.





The country’s health authorities have so far reported 156,391 coronavirus cases and 1,968 deaths.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh on Friday ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days.

Leave Your Comments