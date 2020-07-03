BSMMU starts COVID-19 treatment tomorrow









A 370-bed ‘Corona Centre’ will open at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) tomorrow for providing treatment to the coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.





BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua confirmed this issuing a press release today.





“Among the 370 beds, 250 are in the ‘Cabin Block’ and 120 are in the ‘Betar Bhaban’ said the press release.





Twenty-four beds in the Cabin Block will be reserved for emergency patients, while 15 beds will have intensive care unit (ICU) facilities, it added.





“We have installed a central oxygen plant in the Cabin Block. We are also setting up facilities such as high-flow nasal cannula and non-invasive ventilator for the patients,” BSMMU VC said.





Each of the beds will have oxygen support from the central oxygen plant and only critical patients will get admission to the Cabin Block.





Meanwhile, patients showing moderate COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get admitted to the Betar Bhaban, he added.





