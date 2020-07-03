No food crisis in country amid coronavirus pandemic: Railways Minister









Railways Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon today said the people of the country are not facing any food crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic as the government has taken punitive measures to mitigate the sufferings of countrymen.





“We are passing a disasterous preiod and normal life of people are being distruped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but no people in the country are suffering from food crisis as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is proving adequate amount of relief and incentives.”





The minister stated this while addressing the inaugural function of a cremation ground of Hindu community at Sabouspara village under Debiganj upazila here.





With Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Debiganj Protty Hasan in the chair, the function was addressed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Panchagarh Sabina Yasmin, cremation ground committee members – Nandan Saha and Ranjit Kumar.





Later, the minister visited a flood-affected bridge on Rangapani river.





Cremation ground was constructed with a cost of Tk 26 lakh.





