Karpashdanga Neelkuthi in Chuadanga

Feature Desk

During the British period in Bengal, farmers used to cultivate Neel. Karpashdanga Neelkuthi was used as the official administrative buildings to administer Neel farmers. This place has a decorative area with little history behind it.









There is an open vast space where you can sit & make you feel bit relaxed. This place is so beautiful that it will take you close to nature. The place is surrounded by different type of trees which created shades to make the atmosphere cold.









There is a rest house where you can take rest for a while. Almost in every day lots of people come from different districts to see the place. There is a small market where you can find different types of items that are related with these places.



How to go





Chuadanga is linked by road and train with the other districts.The entire transportation system is comparatively better than other districts. You can access to any of its upazilla by 30 minutes travel by motor vehicle. To reach to Dhaka you need to spend 4 to 5 hours.





The people usually use Bus and train for long journey and for local travels they use Rickshaw, human pulled van etc. For personal use they use cycle and motor cycle frequently. For goods transportation, a human driven van called "Nosimon" is often used.



Things to do





We will see historical place Neel Kuthi, Thakurpur Mosque, Gholdari Jami Mosque. See the natural beauty of this place





Eating facilities





You can get different types of food items there. It won't be a great problem to find a suitable restaurant for you to eat. The foods are also very delicious. You can get foods also from the resident hotel where you are about to stay.



Travel tips





There is a small market where you can find different types of items that are related with these places. These are really nice places that are very charming.





Leave Your Comments