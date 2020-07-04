Root Group launches Corona Killer in BD market

Root Group of Companies, one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh, announced the launching of swiss technology-based health protective gear 'Corona Killer' fabrics on Friday. -AA



The unveiling of the new technology for the textile sector in Bangladesh was announced at the Zoom Online event on Friday (July 3, 2020) at 3.00 pm. DBC, a private news channel of the country, live broadcast the event.





Talking at the inaugural event, speakers said, "In the context of current corona pandemic this initiative would make Bangladesh's textile and apparel industry stand out in the world. Apart from personal use, this health protective gears can be used in hospitals also." Expressing their opinions, the guests call for further research on the use of this effective method.







Prof. Dr. Kamrul Hasan Khan, Former Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); Prof. Dr. Shahidullah Sikder, Former Pro-Vice Chancellor, BSMMU; Prof. Dr. Be-Nazir Ahmed, Infectious Diseases Specialist; Prof. Goutam Buddha Das, Vice Chancellor, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU); CVASU's Prof. Dr. AMAM Junaid Siddique; Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Husain, Adviser; IEDCR; Dr. Lelin Chowdhury, Public health Specialist; Md. Abdus Salam Azad, Managing Director, Janata Bank Limited; Shoeb Chowdhury,Chairman, The Asian Age; Mohammad Razzakul Hossen Tutul, Managing Director, Root Group of Companies; and Bashar Khan, CEO, Root Group of Companies; were also connected at the event, among other guests. Buyers from few foreign brand companies also connected at the event.Selim Omrao Khan, Media Advisor of Root Group of Companies and a journalist, hosted the event.









