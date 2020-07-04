Johnson on being a dad to newborn son: 'I'm pretty hands on'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and his fiancée Ms Carrie Symonds at the Twickhenham, in London, on March 7, 2020. -AFP



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said being the father of a newborn baby while running the country was very busy but that he was a pretty hands-on father to his "wonderful kid".





Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas on April 29, shortly after Johnson was treated in intensive care for coronavirus. Asked how it was to run the country while being a father of a newborn, Johnson told LBC radio on Friday: "Its an absolutely wonderful time."





"For me, at any rate, it is very, very busy so the concept of paternity leave is not one I have really been able to deal with," he said. Of Wilfred, Johnson said: "He's a wonderful kid - such a wonderful kid." "Its a very detailed operation - there's a lot of it - but I'm pretty hands on," he added.









---Reuters, London

