UN 'alarmed' at arrests in HK, concerned about 'vague' law

People detained by riot police during a march against the new national security law, in Hong Kong, on July 1, 2020. -Reuters



The UN human rights office voiced concern on Friday that "vague and overly broad" provisions in the national security law for Hong Kong may lead to arbitrary interpretation and prosecution of activists in violation of freedoms of assembly and expression.







"We are alarmed that arrests are already being made under the law with immediate effect," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing. Hundreds have been arrested and at least 10 charged since it went into effect on Wednesday, he said. "





We are concerned that the definition of some of the offences contained in the law are vague and overly broad and do not adequately distinguish between violent and non-violent acts. This may lead to discriminatory or arbitrary interpretation and enforcement of the law, which could undermine human rights protection," Colville said. The law will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.







The law will also officially set up mainland security agencies in Hong Kong for the first time, with powers beyond city laws, including allowing for extradition to China for trial. China's parliament adopted it in response to months of protests last year triggered by fears that Beijing was stifling the city's freedoms, guaranteed by a "one country, two systems" formula agreed when it returned to Chinese rule.





Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have repeatedly said the legislation is aimed at a few " Offences created under the new national security legislation should comply with the principle of legality, which is enshrined in article 15.1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Mr. Colville added.





The development follows a joint declaration by dozens of UN-appointed independent rights experts alleging the repression of "fundamental freedoms" of Hong Kong protesters. Citing the alleged use of chemical agents against demonstrators, the experts also alleged sexual harassment and assault of women protesters in police stations; together with the alleged harassment of health care workers.





The law had been drafted without meaningful consultation with the people of Hong Kong, they continued, adding that it risked undermining the right to a fair trial and could prompt a "sharp rise in arbitrary detention". The independent experts are neither UN staff nor paid by the Organization.





The "one country, two systems" governance framework that was introduced at the end of British rule also risked being undermined, the experts insisted, enabling the Chinese Government to establish "agencies" in Hong Kong "when needed".





Provisions governing the offence of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" contained in article 29 of the new law were also concerning, the OHCHR spokesperson added."This may lead to a restriction of civic space and of the possibility for civil society actors to exercise their right to participate in public affairs," he said.





"These provisions could also lead to criminalizing human rights defenders and activists for the exercise of their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly."









---Reuters, Geneva

