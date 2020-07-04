Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to eternal rest



Veteran journalist Faruk Quazi was laid to rest at Reyerbazar martyred intellectual graveyard in the capital on Friday afternoon, hours after he passed away at his Elephant Road residence. He was 71.





Faruk, also former chief of correspondents of United News of Bangladesh, breathed his last in his sleep around 8:00am at his Elephant Road residence, said his daughter Arshi Quazi.





Faruk left behind wife, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. Faruk made his debut in the profession as a reporter in now defunct Banglar Bani newspaper and later was recruited by state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).







He subsequently worked as well for the private UNB news agency and the Bangladesh Observer.He also served as the Prime Minister's deputy press secretary and press minister at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in late 1990s.





Born in a respected political family in Kushtia, Faruk had earned an extra repute as a court reporter and was a founder and president of Law Reporters Forum.Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at his death.





Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, information minister Hasan Mahmud, law minister Anisul Huq on Friday expressed deep shock at the demise of the senior journalist.Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) also expressed profound shock at the death of Faruk Quazi.





