'Agriculture to be prioritized to recoup losses due to COVID-19'



Laying emphasis on agriculture to recoup the losses due to COVID-19 pandemic, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon has said that food security should be ensured by producing all kinds of agro-products in modern agricultural method.







The minister was addressing the inaugural function of a cremation ground of Hindu community at Sabous-para village under Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh on Friday.







Nurul Islam Sujon said, "We are passing a disastrous period and normal life of people are being disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but no people in the country are suffering from food crisis as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is proving adequate amount of relief and incentives."





With Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Debiganj Prottoy Hasan in the chair, the function was addressed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Panchagarh Sabina Yasmin, cremation ground committee members - Nandan Saha and Ranjit Kumar.











---Md Shahjalal, Panchagarh

Leave Your Comments