'PM has taken responsibilities of jute workers'



Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi has called upon the jute mill workers not to worry as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken their responsibilities. He was speaking at an online briefing from his residence on Friday and said, ''The honorable Prime Minister has taken the responsibilities of the jute mill workers. So, there is nothing to worry.''





''The government has decided to modernize and repair the state-run BJMC jute mills after paying all dues of workers,'' the minister added. The government on Thursday decided to stop production at 25 stated-owned jute mille under Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) after paying dues including wages, provident funds and gratuities to nearly 25,000 workers.







The Jute Minister went on to add, ''In line with the Prime Minister's decision, wages of June 2020 would be paid to the bank accounts of the workers in the next week as per the Wage Commission-2015 while 60-day wages of July-August (as per the tenure of the notice) will also be paid in the respective months.''





He said 50 percent of the rest of all dues, including provident fund (PF), gratuity and golden handshake facilities, will be paid to respective bank accounts and the rest 50 percent will be given as savings certificates by September next.

Golam Dastagir Gazi said all dues would be calculated in light of the wage-commission-2015.





''Initiatives will be taken to operate the mills under PPP or joint venture or G to G or lease model under the control of the government. The current workers, who will retire voluntarily, will get priority of jobs in the mills to be modernized. All workers must be rehabilitated,'' the Textiles and Jute Minister added.





State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and Additional Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam were present on the occasion.







Leave Your Comments