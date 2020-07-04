Kuwait's parliamentary body lifts immunity of two MPs



Kuwait's Public Prosecution decided to send two Kuwaiti officials to jail, while Parliamentary Legislative Committee has lifted immunity of two MPs for interrogation for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, money laundering and bribery linked to Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam.







Arab Times reported on Friday the Public Prosecution decided to send one official from Kuwait's Manpower Authority and a former candidate of National Assembly for 21 days to the central prison.





Meanwhile, Parliamentary Legislative Committee has decided to lift the immunity of two lawmakers suspected to be involved in the corruption scandal.The two MPs said they asked the committee to lift their immunity so they could be interrogated by the public prosecution in order to clear their names, denying that they had anything to do with the scandal, reports Kuwait Times.





Last week the Public Prosecutor extended custody of Bangladeshi MP Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul for additional 21 days by referring him to the central prison to investigate charges against him.





A well-informed source said that more surprises have cropped up with high profile names in this case as marathon investigations continue to take place with the accused and witnesses.Shahid Islam, lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 constituency, was arrested by Kuwait CID on June 6 on charges of human trafficking, money laundering, bribery and visa trading.





The managing director and CEO of Marafie Kuwaitia Group, during interrogation, admitted he bribed millions of dollars to Kuwaiti officials, but said it was not his fault that he could not get contracts from the government agencies unless he paid the bribes.





Migrants alleged Shahid charged Tk 7 lakh to Tk 9 lakh for recruitment, but many have been paid less than that's contracted for, charged for renewal for work permits or even were not provided the jobs.Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission has opened an investigation against him on allegations that he laundered Tk 1,400 crore. Recently, travel ban was imposed on his family members.





Leave Your Comments