Taposh, Munny recover from Coronavirus



Managing Director of Gaan Bangla TV, Kaushik Hossain Taposh and his wife Farzana Munny have recovered from Coronavirus. Earlier, the couple displayed mild symptoms of the virus and got tested in a lab. On June 16, the results came and the couple was diagnosed with Coronavirus.







After 15 days of isolation and medical treatment, according to an IEDCR test conducted on June 28, Taposh and Munny recovered from the deadly virus and can now return to work. While talking in this regard Taposh said, "My oldest daughter toiled away to take care of us. My two younger daughters gave us strength through their love and made us hopeful about full recovery.





I am grateful to my family, fans and well-wishers for keeping us in their prayers." In March, Gaan Bangla TV also revived its international platform Music for Peace. Musicians from all over the world took part to inspire viewers in quarantine, through their performances.





