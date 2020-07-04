Mokammel's 'Seemantorekha' participates in Indian virtual film fest



TanvirMokammel's documentary titled 'Seemantorekha' is participating along with four other films at the fourth session of FFSI Online Film Festival in India.





The festival, organised by Federation of Film Societies of India (Eastern Region), commenced on June 7. The fourth session of the event commenced on June 29 and would be open for all until July 6. It is featuring three feature-length and two short films.





When contacted regarding 'Seemantorekha', TanvirMokammel, said, 'I made the film on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Partition of Bengal. I wanted to explore in the film the border which exists between the two Bengals.







Is it just a barbed fence between two sovereign states? Or is it a line of division between the Hindus and the Muslims? Or is it a line drawn to demarcate the behavioral differences between the people of East and West Bengal? Or is there an unknown borderline which exists deep in our psyche that does not allow us the two Bengals to become close with each other?'

