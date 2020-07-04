Shoshee still gets response for her film



Popular face of the small screen SharminZohaShoshee got huge appreciation to play the role of Tuni in noted film actress KohinurAkterSuchanda directed film 'HajarBochhorDhore', which story is based on ZahirRaihan written novel. In that film, Shoshee acted against popular actor Riaz. The film was released in 2005. After 15 years of its releasing, Shoshee still gets response from the viewers as Tuni. When she takes part in shooting in and outside Dhaka she still gets response for that role.





While talking in this regard Shoshee said, "I am lucky because I got the opportunity to act in film like 'HajarBochhorDhore'. I got the scope to work under noted film actress Suchanda Madam's direction which story was based on respected ZahirRaihan written novel. During working in that film I was a newcomer. I got the opportunity to learn something about acting from Suchanda Madam during that time.







Those learning and experiences helped me to work in TV plays later. It was really bless for me to work under her direction in the beginning of my acting career. I also got ATM Shamsuzzaman, RiazBhai, ShahnoorApu, MilonBhai, among others, as my co-actors in that film. It was a great luck for me. I still believe the journey of 'HajarBochhorDhore' is a milestone journey.







Memories of that film will alive in my mind forever because it was a golden memory for me. I can remember cinematographer of the film late MahfuzurRahman Uncle. He loved me so much on the set and called me Maa (mother). May Allah bless him Jannat."





Meanwhile, Shoshee informed that after a break, she has returned to acting. She has already started shooting of MusafirRoni's serial 'Tolpar'. She also worked in a documentary directed by Nadia Afrin. Shoshee also acted in Jewel Sharif directed a seven-episode serial.







She has finished shooting of a play titled Second Chairman under Bornonath's direction. Within very soon she will start shooting of NiazMahbub's serial 'SottyopurerNittyodin'. "During Corona I have been maintaining social distance and hygiene while taking part in shooting," Shoshee also said.





