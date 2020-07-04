Sagar joins Farooki's 'No Land's Man'



The Managing Director of Impress Telefilm Ltd Faridur Reza Sagar has joined MostafaSarwarFarooki's US-India-Bangladesh film titled 'No Land's Man' as a producer.In 2014, No Land's Man was selected in the Asian Project Market at the Busan Film Festival.





Later the film received funds from Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards. According to recent reports, Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman has also joined the project as co-producer and music composer.





Directed by MostofaSarwarFarooki, the film, starring well-known Indian actor NawazuddinSiddiqui and Bangladeshi singer TahsanRahman Khan, explores a South Asian man's journey through America as he meets an Australian woman. 70 per cent of the film was shot in the US last year; the rest was shot in Australia and India.





While talking in this regard Faridur Reza Sagar said, "We have always tried to lend our support to important local films. Our projects have already traveled to Busan, Toronto et cetera.





This is the first international film made by Farooki, which has already received international acclaim. I have been there to campaign for Farooki's first ever film; it is obvious that I will do the same now too."Farooki's first film Bachelor was produced by Faridur Reza Sagar. It was released in 2004.

