

Lux star MimMantasha wants to act in selected stories for dramas. Evidence of this has been found once again. This model and actress has been coming in front of the camera for a long time. She said that this time she is acting in a specially selected story. The name of the drama is 'Aladdiner Flat'.





AbirFerdous wrote the story of the drama based on contemporary events. It has been directed by ShahidUnNabi. In addition to Mim, Allen Shuvro, TarekSwapan and several other actors and actresses will be seen in the drama. It is being made around a burglary at a flat in Gulshan during the coronavirus period.





Regarding this, MimMantasha said, "The audience will see a true incident that happened in our country recently. My idea is that besides entertainment, the story of this drama will make the audience think about the current situation."





The director Nabi said, "Coronavirus is a terror to some of us, and a struggle for survival for others. Through some interesting things, we are highlighting the struggle for survival in the coronavirus period." He added that the drama will be aired on Channel-i this Eid.

Leave Your Comments