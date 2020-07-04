Sam Curran tests negative for coronavirus



England all-rounder Sam Curran has returned a negative test for coronavirus.The 22-year-old experienced a sickness bug on Wednesday night during England's intra-squad warm-up match in Southampton. He has been self-isolating in his hotel room and will play no further part in the match, which ends on Friday.





The Surrey man will be monitored by the team doctor with a view to returning to training at the weekend. He will take a further coronavirus test on Sunday, along with the rest of the players and staff.





England's three-Test series against West Indies, which begins on Wednesday in Southampton, is being held behind closed doors and in a bio-secure environment. England have been living and training in Southampton as they prepare for the series. Before Curran fell ill, players and staff had been subject to a total of 702 tests.





, all of which gave negative results.England will trim their training group of 30 down to a Test squad of around 20 at the conclusion of the intra-squad match, with the announcement of the squad due on Saturday morning.









---BBC





