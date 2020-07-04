Published:  09:38 AM, 04 July 2020

Global Covid-19 cases top 11 million

Covid-19 cases worldwide topped 11 million on Friday, reaching 11,031,905 cases, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the data showed that 523,777 people worldwide have died of the disease.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,788,395 cases and a death toll of 129,306, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 250,000 cases include Brazil, Russia, India, Peru, Chile, Britain, and Spain. - BERNAMA


