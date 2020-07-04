Covid-19: Wari goes under 21-day lockdown





Wari under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) was put under strict lockdown for 21 days from Saturday morning as the area was identified as a ‘Red Zone’ due to high Covid-19 infection rate.





Tipu Sultan Road, Jahangir Road, Dhaka-Sylhet Highway (Joykali Temple to Baldha Garden) in outer road and Lalmini road, Hare road, War road, Rankin Street and Nawab St in inner Wari went under strict lockdown from 8 am.





The lockdown restriction will be in force until July 25 to contain the transmission of coronavirus.





Earlier on Tuesday, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh explained in detail about putting Wari under lockdown.





A control centre has been set up there while booths will be set up for sample collection and there will be an isolation centre as well.





"Everything will be closed there," said the DSCC Mayor adding that pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.





Arrangements have been made to supply daily necessities in coordination with the E-Commerce Association.





Visiting Wari on Friday afternoon, UNB photojournalist found DSCC representatives in coordination with local committee members, were putting bamboo barricades at all entrances of the area.





Earlier on June 30, the Local Government Division (LGD) issued a letter to DSCC to implement strict lockdown in Wari.





Three outer roads and four inner roads were recommended to be brought under lockdown, said a notification from the Ministry.





On June 22, Health Services Department of Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced Ward-41 of Dhaka city, covering Wari, as ‘Red Zone.’





Dhaka North City Corporation put West Rajabazar under lockdown from June 10 to contain the spread of coronavirus.





Bangladesh on Friday reported 3,114 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours until Friday morning.





The country’s health authorities have so far reported 156,391 coronavirus cases and 1,968 deaths.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

Leave Your Comments