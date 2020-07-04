Jute ministry’s joint secretary dies of Covid-19





Khurshid Alam, joint secretary to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, died from coronavirus at a hospital in the capital early Saturday.





Alam was undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital where he breathed his last around 12:50am, according to a condolence message of Officer’s Club, Dhaka.





He was a member of the BCS 86th batch of administration cadre, said the message.





In the condolence message, the club members prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of the joint secretary and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.

