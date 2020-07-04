Bridge lies without approach roads





A bridge constructed over Kalibari canal at Nandipara village under Kalikachcha union in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria has been lying unused since 2017 due to lack of approach roads on either side of the structure.

During a recent visit, this correspondent found that jute stalks and fiber was being dried on the bridge.





Local people said though the bridge was constructed in 2017, no step has taken to build approach roads. As a result, the bridge has been unused for long. It is the waste of government money, they added.





Kalikachcha Union Parishad Chairman Md Sharafat Ali said, “The bridge was constructed in 2017. As approach roads have not been built, the bridge has been lying unused. I don’t know why the bridge was constructed at the site. People immensely suffer as earth was not filled on both ends of the bridge.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa said, “It is unfortunate that a bridge will be constructed with public money but people cannot use it. None have informed me that there are no approach roads on both sides of the bridge. Necessary measures will be taken in this regard.”





Leave Your Comments