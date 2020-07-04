Nine to six: Dawn to dusk!





The nomenclature of economics stipulated that any country’s fiscal policy is being administered by government’s respective wing, whereas, monetary policy is being administered by the central bank. Of late, it has been witnessed that monetary policies are being rolled out not by the authority who is administered to do so, rather a vested interest groups.





This most important tool to control the economy’s money supply and inflation has been used by the government by placing gun on central bank’s shoulder, surrendering to the pressure of the businessmen. The intention seems inevitable! Recently, the central bank has taken a timely decision amid the ongoing corona pandemic to cut down the regulatory cash reserve requirement by 50 basis point along with the policy rate by 25 basis point.







With a view to combat the upcoming recession that may unavoidably hit our economy there was no other options than to go for this monetary policy tool. This is also evident from India as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a series of steps including slashing down cash reserve ratio by 100 basis point, whereas policy rate by 75 basis point.







In the context of regulatory capital adequacy, though the central bank have not yet taken any decision to revisit the minimum threshold level of capital adequacy ratio or any of its major component, however, neighboring central banks already set forth the same. Short while ago, both Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has opted for regulatory relief to dampen the effect of corona outbreak.





Both central banks have given the banks a relaxation with respect to maintaining Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB), a Basel III regulatory capital ratio, in addition to the minimum capital. Coming to the title of this article, the 9 to 6 or vice versa, refers to the implementation of single digit interest rate era. This decision, again, has seemingly been taken by the finance ministry, none but to satisfy the vested interest groups, at the expense of the country’s economy.







In a country where the inflationrate hovers around 6%-7%, such decision to fix interest rate on deposits at 6% would ultimately left the depositors with zero or even negative real interest rate (!). This is understandable that to bring down the lending rate to single digit there is no other option but to put ceiling on deposit rate as well. This was the science behind maximum cap on deposit rate at 6% to keep a spread of 3%. The interest rate in the economy should be aligned with each other.







This is quite surprising to have 6% deposit rate offered at banks, whereas, national savings certificate (NSCs) are carrying more than 10% interest rates. It is already evident that the government had tried to refix the NSCs by cutting the rate down in accordance with the rate offered by the banks, however, the government had to step back within shortest time from implementing this.







This is imperative that the government has been incurring huge expenses through interest pay-out arising from the NSCs and this is a burden on its shoulder. Experts are giving opinions that the government should reduce its borrowing from selling NSCs which is a very highly expensive instrument in comparison to other sources including debt instruments.







But rather than focusing only on bank interest rates this would be much more reflective to focus on other tools. Firstly, exchange rate has been kept at high levels only to promote exporters whereas the country is in net importing position.This high exchange rate is attributable to inflation spiral.







This spiral works like this: To combat the inflationary pressure growth of aggregate demand is being reduced. A higher interest rate, which also lead to a higher exchange rate is supposedly help reducing inflationary pressure. But, practically this higher exchange rate would make imported goods more expensive which directly have impact on general price level. The country is in middle-income category where majority of population is from middle to lower middle class.

