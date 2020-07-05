Diner Sheshe





"After we were born, mom and dad were constantly taunted because they had 4 daughters. Everyone asked, 'Who'll carry forward the family name?', 'Who'll look after once they're old?' and Dad just said, 'My daughters will!' He even made it a point to make us tie rakhis to each other on Rakshabandhan. And we've always protected each other, with that sentiment. Like this one time when I was barely 6, my younger sister got into a fight on the playground.







A boy was bullying her, so we stood beside her. Seeing the 4 of us, he got so scared, he ran away! Ever since, everyone in the neighborhood knows that they shouldn't take 'panga' with the 'Chaurasia Sisters'! And if we ever fight amongst ourselves, the angry one will sulk alone for a while. Then she'll have major FOMO and join us!







We've always been tight knit, but over the past 4 years, we've hardly seen each other- we all moved out for work and only meet once a year for Diwali. But every Valentine's Day, we send each other gifts- that's our way of letting each other know that our annoying sisters can be loving at times too! Even afar, we're still too alike- recently, 3 of us bought the same dress online. We were at each other's throats, 'Cancel your dress! I'm never going to wear it with you.'







But no one was ready to budge- so now we have the same dress in 3 sizes. Mom and dad are just waiting when we'll wear it together- as if that's ever going to happen! But with the lockdown, we're together again, and we're catching up on all the time we've lost and reliving childhood memories.





Like when we were younger, my eldest sister would wake up randomly at night and sneak into the kitchen to make maggi. A few days back, when she did the same thing, I felt like a teenager all over again, eating maggi and gossiping with my best friends at 1 AM, without a care in the world. (excertp)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

