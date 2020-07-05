Dhaka's air quality improves slightly

Dhaka ranked 9th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday. -AA



Showing a slight improvement in its air quality, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked 9th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday morning.The air in Dhaka was categorised as 'moderate' as the megacity had an AQI score of 94 at 08:40am, reports UNB.





When the AQI remains in between 51 and 100, there may be a risk for some people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution. The air quality is acceptable.Besides, Pakistan's Lahore, Indonesia's Jakarta and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 157, 155, and 154 respectively.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five pollutant criteria - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).





Leave Your Comments