Tomos Roberts meet DPS STS School students online





During the COVID-19 pandemic when schools are closed across the country, online education has become an essential catchphrase.DPS STS School has been conducting regular online classes and activities since the beginning of the general holidays.







In continuation of that, the school has arranged an online session with the renowned poet and YouTuber, Tomos Roberts, also known as 'Probably Tom Foolery'. The session was attended by the students and teachers of DPS STS School Dhaka recently.







The session was hosted by Shalini Agarwala, Activities in-Charge, DPS STS School. Almost 200 students took part in the 40-minute-long session. Tomos Roberts shared his perspective on the ongoing global crisis and how it has been impacting our cognitive and intellectual dimensions.







Tomos Robert's stated, 'I would like to visit DPS STS School in Bangladesh and meet the students in person.' He also attended a Q&A session with the students, discussed poetry and spread his enthusiasm to fight back this global pandemic.



