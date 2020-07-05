Thousands rally across Australia in Black Lives Matter protests

Thousands of people protesting in Sydney after the New South Wales Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a last-ditch attempt to lawfully authorize a Sydney protest. -AFP



Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across Australia, shouting slogans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and aiming to raise awareness of the mistreatment of indigenous people.Rallies in the cities of Brisbane, Darwin and Perth drew a smaller turnout than a month ago, however, amid calls for a halt from authorities concerned about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.





Bogaine Spearim, one of the organizers, said the protests were a continuation of global protests unleashed by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis in late May. "





No police officer or prison guard has ever been criminally charged with murder and sent to prison, so that's why we are here for justice," added Spearim, an organizer of the Brisbane demonstration. Television broadcast images of protesters shouting, "Always was, always will be Aboriginal land" and, "No justice, no peace, no racist police".





A protest is planned in Sydney on Sunday, a month since the first Black Lives Matter rallies in Australia. As the protest started to get underway in Melbourne, organizers asked the crowd to spread out along Bourke and Spring Streets to ensure there is social distancing.





Police yesterday warned organizers could be fined if coronavirus restrictions are breached. A 20-person limit on outdoor gatherings still applies in Victoria, and Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton yesterday said organisers could be fined if the event breaks the Chief Health Officer's directives.



Premier Daniel Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton are among those calling for people to call off the protests due to concerns of a spike in coronavirus cases. Protest marshals wearing fluoro vests were giving people hand sanitiser as they entered the parliamentary precinct.





Victoria Police officers were lined up along the lower steps of the Parliament building with police officers on horseback behind them. A 16-year-old Koori girl, who is white and Aboriginal, said she had seen both sides of racism. "Growing up, both Aboriginal and white, I'm a witness to the two sides of racism," she said.





She said it was more important to get her story out than to worry about her health. "I think having my own voice put out there is so much more important than if I get coronavirus," she said. Another protester, Greg, said he was born in 1955 and Aboriginal deaths in custody had been going on since well before that.





He said he was not "overly" concerned about his health. "If I get sick and die, I get sick and die," he said. "A mate of mine was killed by police. We were both 16. That's why I'm here. "No one did anything about what happened to him."





The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization (VACCHO) has been handing out hand sanitizer, gloves and masks ahead of the Melbourne protest.VACCHO chief executive Jill Gallagher, who is also the former Victorian Treaty Advancement Commissioner, said the organization was trying to minimize risk.





"I understand why people are still going to the protests," she told ABC News Breakfast."When you look at the history of this country, when you look at the 432 deaths in custody since the 1990s - and that's only the ones that have been counted."





She encouraged people who are sick, immunocompromised or in carer roles to stay away from the event and said she would not be attending herself as she was looking after family.





"But if you must go, stay safe, and the harm-minimisation approach is the way to go. I mean, in an ideal world we wouldn't want a George Floyd incident to happen in the middle of a pandemic," she said.She said she did not think there was enough understanding of the "true history" of Australia."I hope it is a turning point. I really do," she said.









--Reuters, Sydney





