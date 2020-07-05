Misconduct with people: UP chairmen demand OC's removal



Bringing allegation of misbehaving with common people and public representatives, seven chairmen of Ashuganj upazila have demanded the removal of Ashuganj Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jabed Mahmud. Ashuganj Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Md Salauddin read out a written statement at a press conference at Brahmanbaria Press Club on Saturday.





Char Chartola Union Parishad Chairman Zia Uddin Khandaker, Durgapur UP Chairman Zaiul Karim Khan Saju, Talshahar UP Chairman Abu Shama, Araishidha UP Chairman Md Selim Mia, Tarua UP Chairman Md Idris Hasan and Sharifpur UP Chairman Saif Uddin Chowdhury were also present at the press conference.





It was alleged at the press conference that after Jabed Mahmud joined as the OC at Ashuganj Police Station, drug dealing, thefts, muggings have increased in the upazila. Besides, the OC misbehaves with public representatives and common people.





It was also complained that OC Jabed Mahmud along with 15/20 force on Thursday went to the house of a journalist named Ashequr Rahman Rony at Sunarampur village of the upazila. The OC misbehaved with the journalist.







On information, Chairman Salauddin rushed to the spot and wanted to know about the matter. But OC Jabed got angry with Salauddin and threatened him to pick up to the police station and punish. Denying the allegations, OC Jabed Mahmud said, "Chairman Salauddin obstructed us while we were conducting our duties."





