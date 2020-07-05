Milk Vita never stops due to Covid-19: Chairman



Bangladesh Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited, popularly known as Milk Vita, escapes the blow from Covid-19 pandemic. Despite shutdown of many businesses including education institutions, Milk Vita never stops its operation.







This has made possible by the direct instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and by relentless effort from all officers and staff.Milk Vita Chairman Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu made these comments while speaking in the telephone interview with the reporter of The Asian Age.





To meet the nutritional needs of the nation, raise the standards of living of poor farmers by cooperative and to create the opportunities for self employment, the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established Milk Vita at 1973. About 1.5 lakhs of dairy farmers are currently involved with Milk Vita.





Improved breed of cows are needed for commercial milk production. When asked how the demand for these cows were met Milk Vita Chairman said, Milk Vita has contribution in the production of cows of improved breed.







Milk Vita is the first to assist farmers free of cost by importing improved breed of oxen from Australia and made it mated with cows. These cows usually give about 40 litres of milk each day. Founded by Bangabandhu, Cooperative institution Milk Vita has large contribution in meeting nutritional needs of the nation.





Chairman said, Milk Vita is run by fund raised from milk producer's contribution. Thousands of milk producer's fate depends on the Milk Vita. Under the directives from Prime Minister; Milk Vita, Cooperative Ministry and Department are giving their best to sustain this institution. When asked whether the covid 19 impacted Milk Vita he said, Milk Vita has overcome the impacts through the instant directives by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





When asked if there are problems in gathering and distributing milk Chairman said, Milk is gathered based on the demand. Pasteurized packeted milk are regularly supplied on 30 thousand markets in Dhaka and 1 lakh in outside Dhaka.







Distribution of milk has reduced by 10pc due to ongoing lockdown where most of shops are open for limited time or shut down. Despite these, about 1.5 lakh litre of milk are gathered from milk farmers each day. Poor farmers would face loss if their produced milk is not gathered. At the same time Milk Vita pays increased price of 2taka on every litre to save milk farmers.





In a reply to the question if there are problems on distributing 1.5 lakh litre liquid milk he said, as liquid milk cannot be stored for long, it has to be converted to powdered milk in excess of demand. Informed on this, the Prime Minister instantly directed Ministry of Relief to include Milk Vita's powdered milk in relief.







District Administrators and Upazila Nirbahi Officers are gathering powdered milk based on demand through G to G (Government to Government). For this, 15 crore taka has been allocated to Milk Vita.





Besides liquid milk, there are 22 dairy products including Milk Vita Pure ghee, butter, sour and sweet curds are produced and marketed. He said, there are huge demands for Milk Vita's dairy products in markets for its better quality.Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu mentioned that Milk Vita has paid eid festival bonus and risk allowance to its officers and staffs on eid this year. He urges all to support Milk Vita by buying its products.







