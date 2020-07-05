Gloria Jean's, BFC join Evaly Food

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Navana Foods Limited Head of Business FM Murshed Elahy pose for a photo after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organizations in the capital recently. -AA



Gloria Jean's Coffees and BFC have joined Evaly Food Express (e-food), Evaly's food delivery service. All food from these two popular food chains can now be ordered through e-Food's Express Shop. One of the country's top e-commerce based marketplaces, evaly.com.bd, made the announcement, said a press release on Saturday.





Customers can order food from three branches of Gloria Jean's Coffees Bangladesh. Evaly will supply food ordered from Gulshan-1 and 2 branches for Gulshan area and Dhanmondi branch for Dhanmondi area.





To this end, Evaly has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Navana Foods, a Bangladesh franchisee of Australia-based chain shop Gloria Jean's Coffees. The agreement was signed by Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Navana Foods Limited Head of Business FM Murshed Elahy on behalf of their respective organizations.





On the other hand, Evaly will deliver food to food lovers from 17 branches of BFC across the capital. Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Best Fried Chicken (BFC) Consultant Ashraf Ud Dowlah signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.





Evaly Chairman and a woman entrepreneur Shamima Nasrin said, "People should stay home as much as possible at this time." However, the culture of taking foods altogether in the family of food-loving Bengalis is also an important means of entertainment. Evaly is working hard to provide that service to the customers through a 'contact less' food delivery by ensuring proper health care.







With the addition of these two companies, the list of mouth watering foods has been enriched. The signing ceremonies of both the agreements were attended by Evaly Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel and other officials of the concerned companies.





