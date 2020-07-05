'BNP leaders hold press briefing staying home to blame govt'



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the leaders of BNP hold press briefings from isolation in their home to blame the government on different issues.





He made the remark while speaking at a function to handover medical equipment to the Upazila Health Complex at Rangunia Upazila Auditorium on Saturday, reports BSS.





Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "They (BNP leaders) did not come forward to help the people. Leaders and workers of AL and members of some voluntary organizations are beside the people all over the country."







He said BNP leaders are just staying at home and criticizing the government without helping the poor people."On the other hand, neither the AL nor the government is sitting idle, rather they continue helping the people… I am too working in the field. When the people of the country are affected, there is no reason to sit idle in the house," he added.





Leave Your Comments